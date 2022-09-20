AirAsia offers 5 million free seats till Sept 25; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The free seats will be available on a number of popular domestic and international destinations across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), including Singapore, Penang, Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Krabi, and Phu Quoc.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia is offering 5 million free seats to its passengers across ASEAN and beyond. The sale for 5 million free seats started on September 19 and will continue till September 25, Mint reported. The offer is valid for travel between January 1, 2023, and October 28, 2023.

The free seats will be available on a number of popular domestic and international destinations across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), including Singapore, Penang, Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Krabi, and Phu Quoc, a press note from AirAsia said.

According to the Mint report, free seats will also be available on direct flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Krabi and Phuket, and from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Sakon Nakorn, Nakorn Srithammarat, Nha Trang, Mandalay, Luang Prabang, Penang, Phnom Penh, and other destinations.

ALSO READ:

Those interested can avail of the offer through the airline's website and mobile application. Travellers need to click on the ‘Flights’ icon on the AirAsia app or website to avail of the offers.

“We wish to thank our loyal passengers who have had our back through thick and thin with the biggest ever free seats campaign,” Karen Chan, group chief commercial officer, AirAsia, said in the press note. Chan added that apart from resuming services on its earlier routes, AirAsia was looking to introduce new and exciting routes for greater value and choice for its passengers.

The sale is also part of the airline’s 21st-anniversary celebrations. Chan said more announcements could be made in the upcoming months to celebrate the company’s 21st birthday.

ALSO READ: IndiGo takes a fair share of sky from Air India and Air Asia

Meanwhile, the airline has announced the sale of tickets on AirAsia longer-haul sister airlines -- AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X. Offers are available on flights to India (New Delhi), South Korea, (Seoul), and Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Auckland) from Kuala Lumpur for travel between October 3, 2022, and October 28, 2023.