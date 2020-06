AirAsia India is under the scanner of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after its pilot, now an ex-employee, raised safety concerns against the airline.

While the regulator has not named the airline in its official statement, people aware of the development have told CNBC-TV18 that the concerned airline is Bengaluru-based AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment. It commenced operations in 2014 and flies to 21 cities via a fleet of 30 A320 aircraft.

"DGCA has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," the regulator wrote on Twitter.

A team from the DGCA has already left for Bengaluru and will be visiting the premises of AirAsia India, sources said, adding that an outcome is expected after a minimum of 2-3 days.

Today I have been officially suspended from @AirAsiaIndian for standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers.@AwakenIndia #SabkeLiye — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) June 14, 2020

The former employee, Gaurav Taneja, tweeted that the airline violated several safety norms, thereby endangering lives of passengers on board.