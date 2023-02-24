English
AirAsia India to return to Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport from March 1

AirAsia India to return to Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport from March 1

AirAsia India to return to Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport from March 1
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Soham Shetty  Feb 24, 2023 3:04:17 PM IST (Published)

The airline is offering special International Connecting Baggage (ICB) fees for guests connecting from or to AirAsia India domestic flights to international flights on other airlines, with savings on standard excess baggage charges on domestic flights.

AirAsia India has announced that it will return to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from March 1, 2023. The move is expected to provide a more convenient travel and transfer experience for the airline's passengers.

Mumbai is one of AirAsia India's four hubs, and the airline operates direct flights to several destinations from the city, including Goa, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Ranchi, in addition to connecting flights to Bagdogra, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kochi, Ranchi and Visakhapatnam.
Also read | Now, customers can claim 100% refund on flight cancellations with Paytm | Here's how
The airline flew nine lakh guests to and from Mumbai in 2022 and was the leader in on-time performance for Mumbai departures across all airlines.
The move to Terminal 2 will enable seamless, same-terminal transfers to Air India Express and Air India flights, both domestic and international. It will also provide a superior experience for AirAsia India's passengers.

Aloke Singh, President of AirAsia India, said, "We are happy to announce that AirAsia India will be moving to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from 1st March, 2023. Mumbai is one of our key hubs and this move will allow us to provide our guests with a seamless and more convenient travel and transfer experience. We look forward to welcoming our guests at Terminal 2 with the quintessential warmth and superior service experience that AirAsia India is known for."
AirAsia India had temporarily moved to Terminal 1 in October 2021 for its winter schedule, with 168 weekly flights connecting Mumbai to other cities in India. However, the airline has decided to return to Terminal 2 from March 1, 2023, for a better travel experience for its passengers.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
