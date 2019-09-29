Aviation
AirAsia India to expand fleet; awaits nod to fly abroad
Updated : September 29, 2019 02:56 PM IST
Even as it awaits overseas flying rights, budget airline AirAsia India plans to add another 17 aircraft to its fleet in the current fiscal.
The airline which has about 23 aircraft, will add 17 more in FY19-20.
The airline plans to commence flights from New Delhi to Jaipur and Agartala.
