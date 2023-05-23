AirAsia India launches summer sale with fares starting at Rs 1,648 — details here

The AirAsia India sale is valid for bookings made until May 31, 2023, with travel dates available after July 1.

AIX Connect, operating as AirAsia India, has kicked off its summer sale, offering affordable fares starting at just Rs 1,648 for popular routes like Delhi-Jaipur. Additionally, passengers can take advantage of discounted sale fares across the airline's network, including the Mumbai-Goa route, with fares as low as Rs 1,817.

The promotion aims to attract travellers looking for affordable options for their summer vacations. The sale is valid for bookings made until May 31, 2023, with travel dates available after July 1.

AirAsia India, the country's second-largest low-cost carrier based on market share, according to the latest DGCA reports, is extending this offer across multiple booking channels.

Travellers can make bookings through the new consolidated website, the AirAsia India iOS and Android mobile apps, and other major booking platforms.

As part of the promotion, NeuPass members can also benefit from a Rs 350 waiver of the convenience fee when booking on the AirAsia website and the AirAsia India mobile app. Additionally, NeuPass members can earn up to 8 percent NeuCoins while travelling.

AirAsia India is encouraging travellers to explore popular destinations such as Bagdogra, Guwahati, Imphal, Goa, Jaipur, and Kochi, which are known for their scenic landscapes and leisure opportunities.

With a wide network of over 50 direct and 100 connecting flights to 19 destinations, the airline promises quick bookings, attractive deals, and great value for its passengers.

