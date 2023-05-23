English
AirAsia India launches summer sale with fares starting at Rs 1,648 — details here

AirAsia India launches summer sale with fares starting at Rs 1,648 — details here

By Anand Singha  May 23, 2023 8:24:28 PM IST (Published)

The AirAsia India sale is valid for bookings made until May 31, 2023, with travel dates available after July 1.

AIX Connect, operating as AirAsia India, has kicked off its summer sale, offering affordable fares starting at just Rs 1,648 for popular routes like Delhi-Jaipur. Additionally, passengers can take advantage of discounted sale fares across the airline's network, including the Mumbai-Goa route, with fares as low as Rs 1,817.

The promotion aims to attract travellers looking for affordable options for their summer vacations. The sale is valid for bookings made until May 31, 2023, with travel dates available after July 1.


AirAsia India, the country's second-largest low-cost carrier based on market share, according to the latest DGCA reports, is extending this offer across multiple booking channels.

