AirAsia India launches summer sale with fares starting at Rs 1,648 — details here

AIX Connect, operating as AirAsia India, has kicked off its summer sale, offering affordable fares starting at just Rs 1,648 for popular routes like Delhi-Jaipur. Additionally, passengers can take advantage of discounted sale fares across the airline's network, including the Mumbai-Goa route, with fares as low as Rs 1,817.

The promotion aims to attract travellers looking for affordable options for their summer vacations. The sale is valid for bookings made until May 31, 2023, with travel dates available after July 1.