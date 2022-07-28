AirAsia India has announced the launch of its Pay Day Sale and the airline will be offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,499. The promotional campaign is valid only for bookings made between July 28 and July 31. Additionally, the sale is only applicable to tickets for travel between August 15 and December 31.

“It’s time to treat yourself to those long-due travel plans with AirAsia India’s #PayDaySale fares starting from Rs1499! Book now till 31 July for travel from 15 August to 31 December 2022 on http://airasia.co.in !” the company said in a tweet.

The offer is only a limited inventory offer, available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The airline has stated that once the seats allocated for the promotional campaign on a particular route are sold out, the regular prices will be applicable.

However, no refund will be made for the flight tickets booked under the promotional campaign.

Cancellations will be subject to the fees applied by the airline.

In addition to the discount on fares, customers would also earn 5 percent NeuCoins on their purchase of tickets when making a booking on the Tata Neu app. Members of the Tata Neu app will also earn badge-based discounts when booking through the app.

Earlier, the flight operator had announced a ‘Splash Sale’ with fares starting from Rs 1,497 on selected domestic routes for the tickets booked between July 7-10

Air Asia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia), is the fourth-largest airline operating in India. With the reacquisition of Air India by Tata Group, the two airlines are expected to be merged sometime in the future. Tata Group acquired a clearance certificate from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month over a proposed merger of AirAsia India with Air India Limited.

