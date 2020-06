AirAsia India has launched a door-to-door baggage service called FlyPorter for its passengers. The service will be available in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru under the first phase at a starting price of Rs 500 for one-way delivery to or from the airport. The service will also be soon available in Mumbai.

The service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight. It also includes an insurance of Rs 5000 per baggage item for the contents and container and the service can be availed by visiting flyporter.carterporter.in or contacting +91 63668 35588.

Under the service, the airline will pick up the baggage of a customer from their doorstep and ensure that the customer receives the baggage at the destination address.

"While guests are adapting to the new normal with air travel, we have been doing everything we can to make the flying experience safe and comfortable. This industry-first introduction of our FlyPorter service is designed to ensure that guests can travel without worrying about their baggage with a doorstep to doorstep delivery mode," Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg said.