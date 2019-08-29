Aviation
AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes takes up additional role as CEO of the airline's website, says report
Updated : August 29, 2019 11:26 AM IST
Tony Fernandes, the chief executive officer of AirAsia, will take on the added role of the CEO of the AirAsia.com, a move that will allow him a direct oversight to transform AirAsia into a much broader online travel platform.
Fernandes expects the AirAsia website to become a digital platform which offers additional travel-related services such as hotels, tours, insurance and more to the millions who fly the airline.
The development comes after the airline announced an executive restructuring programme as part of its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.
