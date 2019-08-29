Aviation

AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes takes up additional role as CEO of the airline's website, says report

Updated : August 29, 2019 11:26 AM IST

Tony Fernandes, the chief executive officer of AirAsia, will take on the added role of the CEO of the AirAsia.com, a move that will allow him a direct oversight to transform AirAsia into a much broader online travel platform.

Fernandes expects the AirAsia website to become a digital platform which offers additional travel-related services such as hotels, tours, insurance and more to the millions who fly the airline.