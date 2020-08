The union civil aviation ministry on Friday has decided to increase the aviation security fee (ASF) for embarking domestic and international passengers with effect from September 1.

The aviation security fee has been hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 160 from Rs 150 for domestic passengers and to $5.20 from $4.85 for international passengers.

The fee has been increased in view of rise in cost of security at airports and enhanced security deployment requirements.

The ASF was hiked earlier in July 2019. It had been increased to Rs 150 from Rs 130 for embarking domestic passengers and to $4.85 from $3.25 for embarking international passengers.

The government has been hiking the ASF to meet the deficit in cost of deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

ASF is the security component of passenger service fee. It had remained unchanged since 2001. As of December 2018, there was a deficit of Rs 730.91 crore in PSF (security component) collections and expenditure incurred therefrom.

