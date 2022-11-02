Air travel from Ahmedabad likely to get costlier as airport proposes steep hike in user development fee

The Ahmedabad International Airport, which is operated by Adani Airports has proposed to hike the user development fee (UDF) from the present Rs 100 to Rs 703 for domestic departure. It has also proposed to hike the UDF for international departure from the present Rs 703 to Rs 1,400. These numbers will increase after completing a year.

Air travel from Ahmedabad might become costlier starting February next year.

According to the proposal, starting April 2024, the UDF for domestic departure will be hiked to Rs 738 and for international it will go up to Rs 1,470. Similarly, starting April 2025, the UDF will be hiked to Rs 775 for domestic departure and for international it will be raised to Rs 1,544.

In a tariff proposal submitted in February, the Ahmedabad International Airport had said it estimates the present value of target revenue for airport-related services to be Rs 3,854 crore. In a consultation paper on tariff determination of the airport, the airport tariff authority — Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) — had noted that the airport operator had on-going capital expenditure projects and other planned works, which have resulted in a higher average revenue requirement for the third control period.

The regulator also observed that the existing traffic base is not sufficient for the complete recovery of ARR in the current control period and this would require a significant increase in tariff.

The developmental projects proposed by the Ahmedabad airport is estimated to cost over Rs 11,000 crore.

While the hike proposed for Ahmedabad airport is quite steep, it's not the first time that a private airport operator has sought a raise in UDF. Mangaluru airport, also run by Adani Airports, has proposed to hike UDF from the present Rs 150 to Rs 250 for both domestic departure and arrivals and increase it to Rs 725 till March 2025.

Earlier, the GMR Group had also proposed to hike UDF at Hyderabad international airport to Rs 608 from Rs 281 for domestic departures, but it was allowed to go ahead with Rs 480. Ahmedabad Airport's UDF hike is also subject to the regulator's approval. Aviation experts who have been tracking these airport charges say the regulator factors in total cost, inflation and how other airports undertook similar expansion in the past, as well as passenger growth projections to calculate UDF.