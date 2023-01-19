According to the civil aviation regulator, domestic airlines carried 1,232.45 lakh passengers in January-December 2022, up from 838.14 lakh the previous year, an increase of 47.05 percent.

Even as India's domestic air traffic is yet to catch up with the pre-Covid level, the same has shown steady recovery over the last two years and it rose more than 47 percent in calendar year 2022 to 1,232.45 passengers as compared to the previous year.

The passenger traffic grew 13.7 percent to 127.35 lakh passengers in December 2022 alone as against the corresponding period a year ago. According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 19, more people flew in December than in November. The number of passengers flew in November was 116.79 lakh.

However, air traffic was still lower than it was pre-COVID period. In December 2019, the total number of air passengers in the domestic routes was 130.18 lakh.

Market shares of India’s top airlines

In December, IndiGo, India's largest airline, saw a decrease of 80 basis points in their market share, following similar declines in November and October. As of December, the airline's market share is 54.9 percent, and they carried a total of 69.97 lakh passengers.

With a market share of 9.2 percent, Air India became the second-largest domestic carrier in December, flying 11.71 lakh passengers.

While Vistara's market share in December was also 9.2 percent, it flew 11.70 lakh passengers. A 10 basis point drop was seen in Vistara's market share in December. Despite having reversed the trend of falling market share in November, the airline's market share fell once again in December after falling in September and October.

With a market share of 7.6 percent, AirAsia India, part of the Tata stable, remains at number four.

SpiceJet remains at number five, with 7.6 percent of the domestic market, as it did last month. In December, the airline flew 9.64 lakh passengers.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, maintained its 7.5 percent market share in December. It maintained its sixth-place ranking by flying 9.51 lakh people throughout the month.

In December, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, GoFirst, Air India, and AirAsia India had passenger load factors (also known as occupancy rates) of 92.7 percent, 87.5 percent, 91.9 percent, 92.6 percent, 89.3 percent, and 89.8 percent, respectively.

Akasa Air, India's newest airline in its fifth month of operation in December had its passenger load factor increased slightly from 79.2 percent in November to 83.8 percent in December.

The airline had a market share of 2.3 percent in December with 2.92 lakh passengers.

According to data, there were 408 passenger complaints in December. Per 10,000 travellers, there were roughly 0.32 complaints.

For the second consecutive month in December, IndiGo had the best on-time performance, with an average of 88.6 percent, at four major airports: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Following AirAsia in that order were Vistara and Air India.