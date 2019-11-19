Air traffic up 4 percent in October; GoAir most punctual

Domestic air passenger traffic has grown four percent to 12.3 million passengers in October when compared to the same period last year.

Official data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation states, "The passenger load factor in the month of October 2019 has shown increasing trend compared to previous month primarily due to the onset of tourist season."

GoAir has remained the most punctual airline with an on-time performance at 79 percent occasions across four metro airports of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

In terms of capacity utilisation or passenger load factor, Air Heritage had the highest load factor with 97.4 percent capacity utilisation.

For IndiGo, passenger load factor stood at 85.1 percent, falling from 86.5 percent in the previous month of September.

SpiceJet witnessed a fall in capacity utilisation for October at 90 percent as against 93 percent in September.