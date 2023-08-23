Air traffic controller error leads to near collision of Vistara planes at Delhi airport

Two Vistara planes had a close shave at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning when an air traffic controller accidentally authorised the crossing and takeoff of both aircraft on the same runway at the same time, before canceling the takeoff, according to officials.

According to PTI, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, and the air traffic controller concerned has been de-rostered.

The incident involved two aircraft: one arriving from Ahmedabad at the Delhi airport and the other about to depart for Bagdogra.

“The aircraft landed on runway 29L and was instructed by the air traffic controller to cross runway 29R. At the same time, the controller also permitted the take-off of another Vistara plane VTI725 operating the flight from runway 29R,” PTI said in its report.

"Momentarily, the tower controller forgot this crossing and issued take-off clearance to another Vistara flight VTI725 (Delhi–Bagdogra) from runway 29R. On realisation of the error based on input from VTI926, the tower controller instructed VTI725 to cancel take off," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)