Dark clouds will continue to loom over Indian aviation infrastructure industry till September 2020 and recovery is likely to commence only in the second half of the current financial year, credit rating agency ICRA has said .

"Traffic recovery in a meaningful manner is expected towards FY2022 and that FY2019 passenger traffic levels of 345 million are likely to be surpassed only by FY2023," ICRA said.

The passenger traffic at airports are expected to remain under pressure during April-September of FY2021, with some recovery likely only in October-March of the current financial period with an estimated 45-50 percent decline in passenger traffic during 2020-21 (April-March).

The shutdown of Indian aviation industry for two months due to nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread led to zero passenger traffic in April and May, except those repatriation flights. While domestic flights resumed on May 25 with strict guidelines, capped fares and limited flights, international commercial flights remains shut.

This has resulted in an uncertain future for the sector.

"There prevails considerable uncertainty in air traffic recovery timeline in the wake of subdued demand for air travel for leisure (especially international) by risk averse passengers and likely decline in disposable income in the hands of consumers. Moreover, factors like dip in business travel due to subdued global macroeconomic environment, increasing use of virtual communication modes by business community and possible continuation of travel restrictions, in some form, by various countries have also significantly influenced the overall scenario," Anupama Arora, sector head & vice president – corporate ratings, ICRA, said.

Airports in India handled around 345 million passengers in FY2019, with ten-year CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12 percent (except for FY2013) between April 2009 and March 2019. This was driven by strong growth, especially in domestic traffic with CAGR of 14 percent over the same period.

Nearly 55-60 percent of this passenger traffic was handled by five private airports of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin.

However, 2019-20 (April-March) started with the shutdown of Jet Airways in April 2019 and led to considerable decline in passenger traffic in the initial months and subdued macro-economic environment, ICRA said.

Subsequent onset of tourist/festive season and discounted fares offered by airlines had led to some recovery. However, COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp contraction in Q4 FY 2020, which resulted in an overall traffic growth decline of 1 percent in FY 2020, ICRA added.

The recovery is expected to be in phases as international travel restrictions will be lifted only in a gradual manner, ICRA said, adding that, availability of viable load factors across specific routes for the airlines would be another consideration for airlines to resume traffic directed towards various destinations.

Thus, the rating agency expects the traffic recovery "in a meaningful manner" only towards FY2022 and that FY2019 passenger traffic levels are likely to be surpassed only by FY2023.

The prolonged period of weak traffic will put airports’ profitability and cashflows under pressure in the near term.

"This risk is further exacerbated in case of the privatised airports, as most of them are in the midst of undertaking sizeable debt funded capex to expand capacities," ICRA pointed out.