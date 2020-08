As fear of coronavirus is subsiding, the ministry of civil aviation (MOCA) on Tuesday said air passenger traffic and airline departures have doubled between May 4th week and August 3rd week.

According to the ministry, domestic air passenger on August 23 stood at 98,874 against 44,593 on May 31. Also, it recorded 997 domestic departures on August 23 against 501 on May 31.

Online travel company EaseMyTrip said Srinagar-Delhi, Patna-Delhi sectors have seen the maximum demand, while Delhi–Mumbai, Kolkata–Bengaluru and Delhi–Bengaluru sectors have seen high demand.

EaseMyTrip said Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Pune–Lucknow, Hyderabad–Delhi, Agartala–Calicut and Ranchi–Vishakhapatnam routes have seen high sales in highest fare brackets. The government had created seven major fare sections/zones, based on the distance and time taken to cover the distance.

Flights between cities that are under 40 minutes have been classified under section one, while those under 40-60 minutes are under section two. Section three consists of destinations 60-90 minutes apart by flight, section four comprises cities 90-120 minutes apart, section five consists of cities 120-150 minutes apart. Destinations between 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes have been classified under sections 6 and 7, respectively.