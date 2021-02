The total debt of national carrier Air India as per provisional figures of 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) stands at Rs 38,366.39 crore. The total debt stands at Rs 38,366.39 crore after transfer of debt amounting to Rs 22,064 crore to the special purpose vehicle called Air India Assets Holding Ltd in FY20 , the Civil Aviation Ministry told Rajya Sabha on February 3.

Simultaneously, the ministry said that the total net fixed assets of Air India as of March 2020 was worth Rs 45,863.27 crore. These include land and buildings, aircraft fleet and engines, other fixed assets, right-of-use assets and intangible assets.

Replying to a query on whether the current employees of Air India would remain employed post divestment, the government said that the interest of Air India employees will be safeguarded in accordance with the guidance of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

The divestment process of Air India is currently underway and the last date for submission of preliminary bids for the airline ended December 14, 2019.

The transaction advisor is expected to intimate the qualified interested bidders once the evaluation of preliminary bids is complete. "The enterprise value for bidding has not been determined so far," the government said.

The net loss of Air India during FY20 as per provisional figures stands at Rs 7,982.83 crore.