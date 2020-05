The first of the seven flights being operated by Air India to evacuate Indians under the government's Vande Bharat mission will land in Mumbai from London at 1.30 am on May 10.

The flight, AI-130, is carrying 326 Indian passengers from London, Heathrow, will land at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport. Starting May 10, Mumbai airport will cater to close to 2,350 Indians who will be repatriated over the next week, from countries including the UK, US, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Philippines.

On Sunday, 4 more flights will land in Mumbai, including flight AI-343 scheduled to arrive from Singapore at 12.30 pm with 243 passengers on-board, and another one from Manila, which is expected to land landing at 11pm with 241 passengers.

Mumbai International Airport in an official release said that arriving passengers with symptoms will be moved to isolation centres, whereas asymptomatic passengers residing in Mumbai will be moved to quarantine facilities like hotels, while those from outside Mumbai will be transported by the state to their respective district headquarters.

Repatriation flights that landed in India on May 9 include the Kuala Lumpur-Trichy (with 177 passengers), and the Air India Express flight operating from Sharjah to Lucknow with 182 passengers.