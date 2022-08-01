Air India will now allow pilots to fly until age of 65

Air India will now allow its pilots to fly until the age of 65, in adherence to the recent Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directive on the same.

At present, Air India pilots retire at 58 years of age.

Air India has also issued a new policy on the post-retirement engagement of pilots in view of the expansion. It plans to retain pilots on a contractual basis for five years, extendable to 65 years.

The carrier has issued a workforce policy as it plans to expand its fleet. A committee will screen pilots retiring for an extended engagement in the next two years.

Pilots will receive a letter of intent for post-retirement engagement one year before retiring.

Earlier this year, Tata Group regained control of Air India, which was founded as Tata Airlines by former chairman of Tata Sons JRD Tata in 1932. The airline was renamed Air India when it became a public limited company in 1946. JRD Tata remained as Air India chairman until 1978. Ratan Tata was at the helm of Air India between 1986 and 1989.

Talace, a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company, had emerged as the highest bidder in the divestment process and bought Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.