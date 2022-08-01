    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeaviation Newsair india will now allow pilots to fly until age of 65 14325302.htm

    Air India will now allow pilots to fly until age of 65

    Air India will now allow pilots to fly until age of 65

    Profile image
    By Anu Sharma   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Air India has also issued a new policy on the post-retirement engagement of pilots in view of future expansion. It plans to retain pilots on a contractual basis for five years extendable to 65 years.

    Air India will now allow pilots to fly until age of 65
    Air India will now allow its pilots to fly until the age of 65, in adherence to the recent Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directive on the same.
    At present, Air India pilots retire at 58 years of age.
    Air India has also issued a new policy on the post-retirement engagement of pilots in view of the expansion. It plans to retain pilots on a contractual basis for five years, extendable to 65 years.
    The carrier has issued a workforce policy as it plans to expand its fleet. A committee will screen pilots retiring for an extended engagement in the next two years.
    Pilots will receive a letter of intent for post-retirement engagement one year before retiring.
    Earlier this year, Tata Group regained control of Air India, which was founded as Tata Airlines by former chairman of Tata Sons JRD Tata in 1932. The airline was renamed Air India when it became a public limited company in 1946. JRD Tata remained as Air India chairman until 1978. Ratan Tata was at the helm of Air India between 1986 and 1989.
    Talace, a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company, had emerged as the highest bidder in the divestment process and bought Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.
    Tags
    Next Article

    SpiceJet, IndiGo and Jet Airways shares fly high after jet fuel price slashed by nearly 12%

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng