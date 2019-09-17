#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Air India was due to be operationally profitable the coming year. So what happened?

Updated : September 17, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Air India has reported a loss of Rs 8,640 crore for the 2018-19 financial year despite a domestic marketshare of 12.9 percent and an international marketshare of 68 percent.
Because of the ownership and accountability structure, in spite of key assets and advantages, the stakeholders at Air India have not been aligned towards a single outcome.
Air India’s leaders have been responsible for the airline but accountable to the political executive.
Air India was due to be operationally profitable the coming year. So what happened?
