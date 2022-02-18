Air India warns flyers against 'free tickets' newspaper ad

Air India has issued an official statement warning people about a print advertisement put out by Builder.ai in leading newspapers. The ad has a QR code and links to an app that claims to offer free Air India flight tickets. Air India on February 17 refuted any relations with Builder.ai and warned people about the potential harm that may come from the links and the code of the advertisement.

The official statement read: “An advertising campaign in print media, digital media and OOH has been launched by a company with the name Builder.ai. The campaign of this company is claiming to have developed the prototype of an app especially for Air India, today a print advertisement seemingly by Builder.ai in leading newspapers includes a QR code, which links to the prototype app, in which the Air India logo and trademark appear distinctly. This prototype app has been developed without the involvement or consent of Air India."

It further added, “Any data collected through this QR code/app of Builder.ai has the potential threat of misuse and Air India shall not be held responsible in case of any data misuse or financial implications arising out of this. Air India has not awarded any contract or given permission to Builder.ai to develop any app, nor have we engaged their services for any digital activity"