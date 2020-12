Air India on Tuesday waived penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation or re-routing of tickets for the UK, Oman and Saudi Arabia between December 22-31.

#FlyAI : In view of GoI directive on suspension of flights to UK, from 22nd-31st Dec'20, Oman & Saudi Arabia both from 22nd-29th Dec '20, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during the period one-time free reschedule for travel completed within 31st Dec '21. (1/2) — Air India (@airindiain) December 22, 2020

The decision comes after the government suspended all flights to the UK, Oman and Saudi Arabia in view of the emergence of new coronavirus strain in the UK.

Earlier today, the Centre issued a fresh set of guidelines for passengers arriving from the UK in order to contain the spread of new Covid-19 variant.

According to the new guidelines, passengers coming from the UK will have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival and if found positive, they will be isolated in a separate unit of an institutional facility.

"All international travellers will be required to declare a travel history for the past 14 days and fill up the self-declaration form to be screened for COVID-19," the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the new ‘fast-spreading’ strain of Covid-19 has not been seen in India so far.