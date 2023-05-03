Air India, Vistara sign interline pact to provide seamless travel across 80 stops

3 Min(s) Read
An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline. When selling an interline ticket, the operating airlines own flight numbers are used.
Tata group owned Air India has entered into an interline pact with Vistara, the airline announced on Wednesday. The partnership would enable the passengers to travel seamlessly between the two airlines.
"The partnership allows Air India’s passengers to travel seamlessly on Vistara’s route network to and from over 80 points across Air India’s extensive domestic and global network, the airline said in a statement."
