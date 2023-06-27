Competition Commission issues show cause notice on Air India-Vistara merger

The move comes as the fair trade watchdog seeks to determine whether the merger could potentially harm competition within the marketplace. Vistara and Air India, both full-service carriers, are subsidiaries of the Tata Group, with Singapore Airlines holding a 49 percent stake in Vistara.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken action regarding the proposed merger of Tata Group airlines Vistara and Air India by issuing a show cause notice to the parties involved, according to media reports on Tuesday, June 27.

The move comes as the fair trade watchdog seeks to determine whether the merger could potentially harm competition within the marketplace. Vistara and Air India, both full-service carriers, are subsidiaries of the Tata Group, with Singapore Airlines holding a 49 percent stake in Vistara.

The merger plan, announced by Tata Group in November of last year, includes the integration of Vistara with Air India, with Singapore Airlines also acquiring a 25.1 percent stake in Air India.