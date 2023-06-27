CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsCompetition Commission issues show cause notice on Air India Vistara merger

Competition Commission issues show cause notice on Air India-Vistara merger

Competition Commission issues show cause notice on Air India-Vistara merger
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 27, 2023 10:09:18 PM IST (Published)

The move comes as the fair trade watchdog seeks to determine whether the merger could potentially harm competition within the marketplace. Vistara and Air India, both full-service carriers, are subsidiaries of the Tata Group, with Singapore Airlines holding a 49 percent stake in Vistara.


The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken action regarding the proposed merger of Tata Group airlines Vistara and Air India by issuing a show cause notice to the parties involved, according to media reports on Tuesday, June 27.
The move comes as the fair trade watchdog seeks to determine whether the merger could potentially harm competition within the marketplace. Vistara and Air India, both full-service carriers, are subsidiaries of the Tata Group, with Singapore Airlines holding a 49 percent stake in Vistara.
The merger plan, announced by Tata Group in November of last year, includes the integration of Vistara with Air India, with Singapore Airlines also acquiring a 25.1 percent stake in Air India.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X