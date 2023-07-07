CNBC TV18
CCI notice on Air India-Vistara merger normal part of evaluation, assures CEO Campbell Wilson

By Daanish Anand  Jul 7, 2023

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Friday, July 7, responded to recent reports regarding the proposed merger between Air India and Vistara, clarifying that the proposed merger remains on track, despite concerns raised by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
In a message to employees, Wilson acknowledged that the CCI had requested more information about the merger proposal. He assured them that this was a normal and important part of the evaluation process and welcomed the request.
"You may have recently read that the Competition Commission of India has asked for more information regarding our proposal to merge with Vistara. We welcome this request, this is a normal and important part of the evaluation process," Campbell said.
