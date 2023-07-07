CCI notice on Air India-Vistara merger normal part of evaluation, assures CEO Campbell Wilson

In a message to employees, Wilson acknowledged that the CCI had requested more information about the merger proposal. He assured them that this was a normal and important part of the evaluation process and welcomed the request.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Friday, July 7, responded to recent reports regarding the proposed merger between Air India and Vistara, clarifying that the proposed merger remains on track, despite concerns raised by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

