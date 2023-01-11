Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

The accused failed to participate in the inquiry despite receiving a notification under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, the judge said, and only the execution of the non-bailable warrant could insure his presence.

A Delhi court refused Shankar Mishra's request for bail on Wednesday, describing the alleged incident of him urinating on an elderly female co-passenger on an Air India aircraft as "utterly nasty and unpleasant".

The crime, according to Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg, has outraged people's civic consciousness and ought to be condemned.

“The alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly disgusting and repulsive. The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated,” the judge said.

She declined to give Mishra, who is now in jail, relief, stating that the alleged conduct alone shows the accused's intention at least in part.

The accused failed to participate in the inquiry despite receiving a notification under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, the judge said, and only the execution of the non-bailable warrant could insure his presence. “Therefore, the conduct of the accused does not inspire confidence. It has also come on record that the accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out,” the judge noted. Further, as per the report of the investigating officer, other witnesses are yet to be examined and the probe is at a very initial stage, the judge noted.

“Considering the above facts and circumstances, this Court does not deem it appropriate to release the accused on bail at this stage. Accordingly, the present application stands dismissed,” the judge said in the order. The alleged incident had occurred on November 26 last year when a drunk Mishra walked up to the woman's seat in the business class on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, exposed himself and urinated on her.

Earlier during the arguments, Mishra's counsel said his act was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty.

The complainant's counsel, however, opposed Mishra's bail application, claiming she was being threatened.

“Nobody should have to go through something like that. It was revolting. I feel bad for the poor lady. It was appalling… However, was the unzipping aimed at sexual desire? No. Was any of this act aimed at outraging her modesty? No,” the counsel for the accused said. “He has already suffered. He's sacked from his job. He is not a flight risk (at risk of fleeing)… No allegation that I was some kind of menace running around with a knife,” he said.

The complainant's counsel, however, claimed she was being threatened by those close to the accused.

“I'm regularly receiving messages, threatening me. The Accused's father sent me a message and said 'karma will hit you' and then deleted the message. They're sending me messages and deleting them. This needs to stop… Air India instead of separating the accused and complainant, tried to mediate the crime,” her counsel said.

The police opposed the bail application, saying it was highly probable that if released on bail, he will influence the complainant since he is from an influential and rich background. “(His) Mother and sister tried to contact the complainant,” police told the court.

The police also informed the court it has filed a revision petition against the denial of the accused's custody.

“Many witnesses are to be examined, including the captain and cabin crew,” it said.

A sessions court is likely to take up the matter on Thursday.

The counsel appearing the complainant, however, alleged the accused offended her, “and has the audacity to say I was not a victim. I had sought FIR. It was based on his influence that the FIR was not registered.” He added that the complainant is unable to stay in Bangalore. “They're threatening me. Not only by messages but by coming to my house,” her counsel alleged.

The counsel for the accused, however, contested the claim of a threat made by the complainant's lawyer.

“Her (the victim woman's) son-in-law, a New York-based professor, wrote me a mail saying I was to pay the full plane fare. I had paid for dry cleaning. But after the mail from son-in-law, the money (the accused had paid by way of compensation) was returned,” Mishra's counsel said.

On another note, commenting on the incident, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran told CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the Auto Expo event that the airline was shell-shocked in responding to the situation.

"We are taking steps towards corrective measures to handle such situations better and want customers to feel delighted about flying Air India," he said.

(With PTI inputs)