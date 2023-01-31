homeaviation News

Air India urination row: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 31, 2023 5:14:24 PM IST (Updated)

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.
The judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail.
The metropolitan magistrate had on January 11 denied relief to Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.
Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6. Bengaluru police had assisted Delhi police in arresting Mishra from the Sanjay Nagar area in the city.
Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.
Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26, 2022.
With agency inputs.
 
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 4:57 PM IST
