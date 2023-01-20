Air India incident | DGCA imposes its largest ever penalty of Rs 30 lakh

The DGCA has also suspended the licence of the pilot in-command of the flight and levied an additional penalty of Rs 3 lakh on the director-in-flight services of Air India for the November incident of a man in an inebriated condition urinating on his co-passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India, for the November incident of a man relieving himself on his fellow passenger. The Rs 30 lakh fine, is the largest ever penalty the DGCA has levied on an Indian airline.

The DGCA also suspended the licence of the pilot in-command of the flight for three months "for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements," it said in a statement.

The aviation regulator also levied an additional penalty of Rs 3 lakh on the director-in-flight services of Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per the applicable DGCA guidelines, the statement added.

The case

On November 26, a man — Shankar Mishra — allegedly in an inebriated condition urinated on his senior citizen co-passenger flying Air India's business class from New York to Delhi. The incident came to light earlier this month , following which the airline banned the passenger from flying on Air India for a month.

Two days later, the DGCA issued show cause notices to the Accountable Manager of Air India, Director in-flight Services of Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members over the incident that occurred in November when a drunk man urinated on a passenger, a woman in her 70s, on a flight from New York to Delhi.

Mishra was then arrested on January 7 in Bengaluru and sent to 14 days judicial custody, and a Delhi court refused his bail request on January 11, describing the alleged incident of him urinating on the elderly woman as "utterly nasty and unpleasant".

Two days later, Mishra, in front of a Delhi court, denied the claims of urinating on the woman and claimed that she urinated on herself due to incontinence or lack of bladder control, a problem most "Kathak dancers" have, he alleged, a remark that drew strong condemnation from classical dancers.