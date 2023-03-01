Air India incident: DGCA rejects appeal to revoke suspension of airline's pilot

The DGCA had suspended the flight's pilot's licence, following which on January 23, the India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) wrote to the regulatory body demanding that the grounded Air India crew, in connection with the case, be put back on flights, calling the action against the pilot-in-command an “unusually harsh punishment".
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per rules in connection to the incident, where the accused Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on his co-passenger in a New York-Delhi flight in November last year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will
Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The DGCA had suspended the flight's pilot's licence, following which on January 23, the India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) wrote to the regulatory body demanding that the grounded Air India crew, in connection with the case, be put back on flights, calling the action against the pilot-in-command an “unusually harsh punishment".
The association had also highlighted that there is no 9B seat in the business class compartment of the aircraft in question, contrary to internal committee’s finding that reportedly said the accused Mishra stood at 9B and urinated on the complainant seated on 9A.
This was the first time that the watchdog had penalised an airline for unruly passenger behaviour onboard a flight.
DGCA had also imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the licence of the flight's pilot-in-command for three months and had issued showcause notices to Air India’s accountable manager, director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.
Shankar Mishra, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 7, was granted bail on January 31 by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Also Read: Akasa Air to place 'three-digit' order for aircraft in 2023, plans to fly internationally by year-end: CEO
First Published: Mar 1, 2023 3:39 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!