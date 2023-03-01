Air India incident: DGCA rejects appeal to revoke suspension of airline's pilot

The DGCA had suspended the flight's pilot's licence, following which on January 23, the India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) wrote to the regulatory body demanding that the grounded Air India crew, in connection with the case, be put back on flights, calling the action against the pilot-in-command an “unusually harsh punishment".

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per rules in connection to the incident, where the accused Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on his co-passenger in a New York-Delhi flight in November last year.

The DGCA had suspended the flight's pilot's licence, following which on January 23, the India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) wrote to the regulatory body demanding that the grounded Air India crew, in connection with the case, be put back on flights, calling the action against the pilot-in-command an “unusually harsh punishment".

The association had also highlighted that there is no 9B seat in the business class compartment of the aircraft in question, contrary to internal committee’s finding that reportedly said the accused Mishra stood at 9B and urinated on the complainant seated on 9A.

This was the first time that the watchdog had penalised an airline for unruly passenger behaviour onboard a flight.

DGCA had also imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the licence of the flight's pilot-in-command for three months and had issued showcause notices to Air India’s accountable manager, director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

Shankar Mishra, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 7, was granted bail on January 31 by Delhi's Patiala House Court.