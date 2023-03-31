homeaviation NewsAir India unveils premium economy class on select flights starting May 15

Air India unveils premium economy class on select flights starting May 15

3 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 31, 2023 3:39:28 PM IST (Updated)

The airline has opened a sale for the new cabin, for travel starting May 15, 2023, becoming the first and only Indian carrier to offer the choice of four cabin classes – First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, the company said in a press release.

To attract more travellers, Tata Group-owned Air India on Friday announced the launch of a new premium economy class in some of its long-haul international flights.

The airline has opened a sale for the new cabin, for travel starting May 15, 2023, becoming the first and only Indian carrier to offer the choice of four cabin classes – First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, the company said in a press release.
Air India's premium economy class will be initially available to customers travelling on select routes operated by its fleet of Boeing 777-200LR aircraft: Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York.
Also Read: From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata
The airline is offering a fast-track airport experience to premium economy customers. They will be able to check in at dedicated counters and have priority tags affixed to their check-in baggage, and also be amongst the first to be invited to board the aircraft.
The premium economy class on Air India’s Boeing 777-200LR aircraft features 48 leather-upholstered, memory foam seats that have 19 inches of width, 38 inches of pitch, and 5 inches of recline with adjustable leg rest and footrest, and winged headrests. The seats provide extra legroom for customers to stretch out during flight, enabling customers to rest or work in comfort.
The customers will receive a complimentary, elegant TUMI amenity kit (specially designed for Air India) consisting of a pair of flight socks, an eye mask, MALIN+GOETZ lip moisturizer, and a pen, in addition to carpet slippers. Customers also receive noise-canceling headphones for use during flight to complement the experience of Air India’s In-flight Entertainment (IFE) system.
Customers will be welcomed on board Air India’s Premium Economy class with a welcome drink served on an elegant silver tray and a menu card reflecting a glimpse of a delectable culinary experience during the flight.
Also Read: Indian carriers need more pilots to fly wide body aircrafts, says aviation secretary
On board, customers will be able to choose from a delicious selection of three meal choices for the main course, served on fine chinaware casserole, accompanied by an appetizer and dessert. The drinks menu includes a fine selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, said the company is delighted to introduce a distinctive Premium Economy experience for our customers on select flights for now, with a plan to extend it to many more routes soon, as we rapidly expand and modernise our fleet.
First Published: Mar 31, 2023 3:35 PM IST
