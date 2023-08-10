Air India unveils its new brand identity, aircraft livery

Air India said new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern with a new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font.

Tata Group-owned airline Air India on Thursday unveiled its new brand identity and new aircraft livery, featuring a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold and a chakra-inspired pattern, that goes even into its iconic mascot, Maharaja.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and CEO Cambell Wilson in New Delhi unveiled the new logo. The airline said it is marking a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation.

“The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’. Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future,” the airline said in a press release.

“Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service,” Campbell Wilson said.