Air India plans to send pilots abroad for simulator training after DGCA action

With both its pilots training facilities shut temporarily by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India plans to send its flying pilots abroad to undertake their simulator training to keep them available for flying its aircraft.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that Air India is planning to pull out its trainee pilots, who have currently been scheduled for such an exercise in Singapore, Bangkok etc. and instead send its flying pilots to undergo the mandatory exercise.

The DGCA earlier this week suspended training at Air India's Mumbai & Hyderabad facilities after finding certain lapses in its spot checks. The regulator will allow the airline to use these facilities only after it has suitably addressed the concerns raised by it to its satisfaction.

The regulatory action against the Tata Group-owned Air India comes at a time when the airline is aggressively expanding its network and is in need of more cockpit crew, particularly for its wide-body fleet.

Pilots undergo these mandatory simulator training for various requirements, including the mandatory six-month pilot proficiency check, failing which they get grounded. A number of pilots are scheduled for this training turn-by-turn every day and throughout the year. Besides, pilots also undergo training to convert from one fleet type to another and to step up from a co-pilot to a commander.

According to sources, the closure of these two training facilities could result in a huge backlog of pilots waiting to undertake their training. Since pilots won't be allowed to fly without completing this exercise, it could possibly lead to a large number of pilots being derostered, sources say.

A senior Air India official told CNBC-TV18 there is no impact on the airline's operations due to the pilot training being halted at the two facilities, adding that the airline is taking corrective measures to address the concerns pointed out by the DGCA and expects these facilities to resume training soon.

Sending pilots to overseas simulators has been a regular practice and has nothing to do with the DGCA action, the official added.