In a major relief to passengers, national carrier Air India will provide the option of full refund to passengers who were scheduled to travel between March 23 and May 31 but had their flights cancelled.

These passengers will also have the option of adjusting the amount of the cancelled flight tickets for making fresh bookings without any extra charges for travel till August 24.

"In case of refunds, cancellation charges will stand waived and passengers will be eligible for full refund," Air India said.

According to EaseMyTrip, Air India would have unused tickets worth over Rs 500 crore value, and almost 70-80 percent people will opt for refunds. Rest 20-30 percent people would have booked tickets in low/sales fare so they will keep their ticket open for use, it added.

"Air India has begun providing refunds to its customers though through a complex process that takes 60-75 days and involves travel companies submitting manual applications for refunds. Both these moves will help enhance perception of customers on Air India and restore their belief in them," Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip said.