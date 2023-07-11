Air India to operate first-ever international flight from Goa's Manohar Airport — destination, date here

The carrier announced flights from North Goa's Manohar International Airport to Gatwick Airport — the second-largest airport in the United Kingdom — starting from July 21. Air India will operate a thrice a week service from the Manohar International Airport.

Tata Group-owned Air India will become the first carrier to operate international flights from the Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa. The airport was inaugurated in January this year.

The carrier announced flights from North Goa's Manohar International Airport to Gatwick Airport — the second-largest airport in the United Kingdom — starting from July 21, 2023.

The airline said the flight from Goa is a tribute to Mario Miranda — "our favourite artist from Goa and forever a part of the Air India art legacy."

The Padmashri and Padma Vibhushan awardee cartoonist was known for his trademark strokes which told detailed colourful stories with shades of humour, largely based on life in Mumbai and Goa.

Air India will operate a thrice a week service from the Manohar International Airport, the company said in a tweet. In all, the airline now operates 49 flights in the UK per week.

The airline operates 43 flights to London (Heathrow and Gatwick) and six to Birmingham. Air India also operates 31 weekly flights to Heathrow, London from Delhi and Mumbai.

Manohar International Airport is developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL).