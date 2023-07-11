Air India to operate first-ever international flight from Goa's Manohar Airport — destination, date here

The carrier announced flights from North Goa's Manohar International Airport to Gatwick Airport — the second-largest airport in the United Kingdom — starting from July 21. Air India will operate a thrice a week service from the Manohar International Airport.

Tata Group-owned Air India will become the first carrier to operate international flights from the Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa. The airport was inaugurated in January this year.

The carrier announced flights from North Goa's Manohar International Airport to Gatwick Airport — the second-largest airport in the United Kingdom — starting from July 21, 2023.

We now fly from the newly launched @miagoaairport to Gatwick 3X weekly. (From 21st July 2023)To celebrate, a tribute to Mario Miranda - our favourite artist from Goa and forever a part of the Air India art legacy. Air India is the first carrier to fly internationally from the… pic.twitter.com/RJd3eq350A— Air India (@airindia) July 11, 2023

The airline said the flight from Goa is a tribute to Mario Miranda — "our favourite artist from Goa and forever a part of the Air India art legacy."