    aviation News

    Air India to operate 24 additional domestic flights from today
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Air India will operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20 to increase the frequency between key metro cities. This is the first major increase in flights by the airline after it was acquired by Tata Sons in January this year.
    Of the 24 additional flights, two new frequencies will be added from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad. One new frequency will be added to the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route, Air India said in an official statement on August 11.
    ALSO READ: 
    Vistara nearly catches up with SpiceJet in terms of market share
    The addition of the new flights will provide passengers with more travel options between key metros in the late afternoon and evening, Hindustan Times quoted an airline spokesperson as saying. They will also take “Air India’s daily frequencies to 10 flights each way between Delhi and Mumbai, seven flights each way between Delhi and Bengaluru, four flights each way between Mumbai and Bengaluru, and Mumbai and Chennai and three flights each way on Mumbai and Hyderabad and Delhi and Ahmedabad routes,” the spokesperson said.
    In the past six months, the airline has been focussing on bringing back its aircraft to service, PTI quoted Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson as saying.
    At present, Air India has 70 narrow-body aircraft. Of the total, 54 are currently serviceable, while the remaining 16 are progressively being brought back to service, expectedly by early 2023.
    ALSO READ: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air opens flight ticket bookings
    The addition of new flights to enhance domestic connectivity has been possible due to more aircraft returning to service, the airline spokesperson told Hindustan Times. The expansion will facilitate convenient travel for passengers over the upcoming festive season.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    AhmedabadAir India (AI)bangaloreChennaiDelhidomestic flightsHyderabadmumbaiTata Sons

