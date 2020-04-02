  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Air India to operate 18 flights for foreigners stranded in India amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated : April 02, 2020 05:33 PM IST

Rajiv Bansal said Germany, Canada, France and Ireland have approached Air India to operate these flights to ferry their citizens to their respective countries.
The flights will operate on a commercial basis to take the stranded citizens from India to their destinations .
Air India has also sought approval to operate cargo flights to Shanghai and has already received permission to operate cargo flights between Delhi and Bangkok.
Air India to operate 18 flights for foreigners stranded in India amid coronavirus outbreak

You May Also Like

FIIs pull out over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in March from Indian markets

FIIs pull out over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in March from Indian markets

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement