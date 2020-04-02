Aviation
Air India to operate 18 flights for foreigners stranded in India amid coronavirus outbreak
Updated : April 02, 2020 05:33 PM IST
Rajiv Bansal said Germany, Canada, France and Ireland have approached Air India to operate these flights to ferry their citizens to their respective countries.
The flights will operate on a commercial basis to take the stranded citizens from India to their destinations .
Air India has also sought approval to operate cargo flights to Shanghai and has already received permission to operate cargo flights between Delhi and Bangkok.