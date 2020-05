Air India is set to operate its first set of evacuation flights from May 7 to Singapore, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Flights from Calicut to Dubai and Kochi to Abu Dhabi will be operated by Air India Express and flight between Delhi and Singapore will be operated by Air India.

Out of the total 64 special flights, 40 will be operated by Air India and 24 by Air India Express. These flights are expected to bring in 15,000 Indians stranded abroad from 12 countries. The flights will take those people who have been approved for travel by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The flights will operate to US, Philippines, Bahrain, Singapore, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and the UK.

Those who have been approved by the Home Ministry to travel abroad can book a tickets via Air India website, via application or call centre.

The following schedule is of flights being operated by Air India. Air India Express is also operating flights to cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The domestic flights mentioned in the schedule are only for passengers in transit.

As per the Home Ministry, only those people will be allowed to go abroad who are citizens of that country, or who hold visas of at least one-year duration of that country, or green card or OCI cardholders. In case of death of a family member or medical emergency, Indian nationals holding six months visa can also be allowed to travel out of the country.

"Before purchasing tickets, such persons are required to recheck their eligibility for travel by referring to the conditions on the respective countries regulatory website. The passenger must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the country of destination," Air India said.

At the time of boarding the flight, passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per protocols and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board flights.

Passengers will have to bear the entire cost of travel, quarantine charges at the time of arrival at the destination and will be travelling on these flights at their own risk.

In case passengers are deported from the country they wish to visit, the entire cost towards deportation penalty, return fare and cost of quarantine will be borne by them.