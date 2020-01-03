Air India to be operational till privatisation: Hardeep Singh Puri to employees
Updated : January 03, 2020 06:44 AM IST
All the unions opposed privatisation, but the minister stated that the government does not have funds to infuse into Air India.
The minister expressed his displeasure over pilots and engineers demanding the government-owned airline to waive off their notice period.
At present, the union has 800 pilots as its members.
