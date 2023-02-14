Air India to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus: All you need to know

As part of the deal, Air India will buy a total of 250 Airbus planes, including 40 A350 wide-body and 210 A320 neo-narrow-body planes. The agreement was announced in a virtual event which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ratan Tata among others. PM Modi called it a ‘landmark’ agreement .

Tata Group-owned Air India has sealed a deal with Airbus to acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 A350 wide-body and 210 A320neo narrow-body planes. The wide-body A350 aircraft will be used to fly ultra-long distances across the world and the narrow-body A320neo jets are expected to be used for shorter hauls.

The agreement was announced in a virtual event which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ratan Tata among others. PM Modi called it a ‘landmark’ agreement and said it’s a step towards deepening ties between India and France, and a reflection of the success of India's aviation sector.

Here’s all you need to know about the two Airbus planes that are to be inducted into Air India.

Airbus A320neo

The A320neo is one of the many upgrades introduced by Airbus in its A320 product line. The NEO is considered as one of the world’s most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft.

Airbus expanded the seating capacity of the A320 in the NEO model with optimised cabin space and increased exit limits. The narrow-body jetliner can accommodate up to 194 passengers in a high-density configuration.

The A320neo also offers two advanced engine choices for better fuel efficiency.

With advanced aerodynamics and systems, the A320neo delivers 20 percent fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous-generation Airbus aircraft, as per the official Airbus website.

Airbus A350

The A350 has two versions, namely the A350-900, and the A350-1000.

The A350s fly efficiently on any sector from short-haul to ultra-long-haul routes, carrying up to 300-410 passengers in three-class configurations, and up to 480 passengers in a single-class layout.

About 70 percent of the A350’s components are made from advanced materials such as composites, titanium, and modern aluminium alloys to create a lighter and more cost-efficient aircraft.

The A350's advanced wing design and aerodynamics provide optimal efficiency which results in 25 percent lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions, as per Airbus.

The A350 is powered by two Trent XWB turbofans produced under the partnership of Airbus and the power plant's manufacturer, Rolls-Royce.

