Air India cancelled 2 international flights on July 2 and 3 due to tech glitches

India carrier Air India faced a setback on July 2 and 3, when it had to cancel two of its international flights due to technical glitches. Flight AI186, scheduled to fly from Vancouver to Delhi, and AI314, operating from Delhi to Hong Kong, were both affected by the unexpected issues.

The first incident occurred on July 2, 2023, when Flight AI186, destined for Delhi from Vancouver, was grounded at the last moment. A technical problem with the aircraft was detected during the pre-flight checks, forcing the airline to cancel the flight.

Air India prevented the aircraft from taking off until the necessary repairs were made.

Similarly, the following day, on July 3, Flight AI314, en route from Delhi to Hong Kong, faced an alarming situation. Midway through the journey, the flight had to make an air turn around and return to Delhi due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were secure.

In response to the cancellations, Air India took immediate action to minimise the inconvenience caused to its passengers. The affected guests of both flights were promptly re-accommodated on alternative flights operated by other carriers. The airline also provided hotel accommodations in Delhi to some passengers as a gesture of goodwill.

Air India also offered full refunds to those passengers who preferred to opt out of alternative arrangements.

