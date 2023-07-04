Air India cancelled 2 international flights on July 2 and 3 due to tech glitches

Flight AI186, scheduled to fly from Vancouver to Delhi, and AI314, operating from Delhi to Hong Kong, were affected by suspected technical problems.

India carrier Air India faced a setback on July 2 and 3, when it had to cancel two of its international flights due to technical glitches. Flight AI186, scheduled to fly from Vancouver to Delhi, and AI314, operating from Delhi to Hong Kong, were both affected by the unexpected issues.

The first incident occurred on July 2, 2023, when Flight AI186, destined for Delhi from Vancouver, was grounded at the last moment. A technical problem with the aircraft was detected during the pre-flight checks, forcing the airline to cancel the flight.