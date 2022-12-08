Air India commits over $400 million to refurbish widebody aircraft cabin interiors

The refurbishment project is a part of Air India's ongoing Vihan.AI transformation programme and the airline has engaged leading London-based product design companies --JPA Design and Trendworks-- to assist with this refurbishment process.

The Tata Group-led Air India has announced its plans to refurbish its entire legacy wide-body fleet comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft at an expected cost of over $400 million. The refurbishment project is a part of Air India's ongoing Vihan.AI transformation programme that envisage the highest standards of product and service befitting of a world class airline.

Air India has engaged leading London-based product design companies, including JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with this refurbishment programme. The airline said that this refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of the latest generation seats and inflight entertainment across all classes. Also, a premium economy cabin is set to be introduced on both fleets.

The interior refurbishment is a lengthy process and commenced the initial work earlier this year. The time required to manufacture seats is expected to lead to the first aircraft entering service in mid-2024.

"Under our Vihaan.AI transformation program, Air India has committed to attain the highest standards of product and service befitting of a world class airline. We know that, at present, the cabin product on our 40 legacy widebody aircraft falls short of this standard. We are working closely with partners to accelerate the refit process as fast as possible and, in the meantime, leasing at least 11 new widebody aircraft with brand new interiors to improve our offering at the earliest opportunity,” Mr. Campbell Wilson, MD, and CEO of Air India said

Vihaan.AI is Air India's transformational roadmap to focus on dramatically growing both its network and fleet for five years developing a completely revamped customer proposition and improving reliability and on-time performance. As per the airliner, "Vihaan.AI is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability, and market leadership."

