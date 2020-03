Air India on Thursday has temporarily suspended all of its international and domestic flights till 2359 IST of April 14, 2020 in view of the 21 day nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

#FlyAI : In view of the 21 day nationwide lockdown, Operation of all Air India scheduled International and Domestic flights stand cancelled till 2359 IST of 14th April 2020. Please Stand by for updates. — Air India (@airindiain) March 26, 2020

Earlier today, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended all international commercial passenger flights till April 14.

On March 19, DGCA had announced that no international commercial passenger flight operations will take place in India from 1.30 am on March 23 to 5.30 am on March 29. The government suspended domestic passenger flight operations from midnight on March 24.

There are 649 coronavirus positive cases in the country and 13 people have died due to it till now, according to the Union health ministry.