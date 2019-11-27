#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Air India staff to get one-year job guarantee, says report

Updated : November 27, 2019 11:04 AM IST

According to the report, the airline has more than 11,000 employees.
The decision is crucial as any prospective buyer could look to overhaul the current workforce of the carrier in order to increase its efficiency.
cnbc two logos
