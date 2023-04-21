Air India reduces single-use plastic by 80%, takes flight on sustainable route

The airline has taken various measures to reduce single-use plastic on flights, including the removal of 500ml plastic water bottles from all economy class seat pockets on international widebody operations.

Air India, owned by the Tata Group, has made a significant reduction of around 80 percent in single-use plastic on board all flights since the takeover in January 2022.

The airline has taken various measures to reduce single-use plastic on flights, including the removal of 500ml plastic water bottles from all economy class seat pockets on international widebody operations.

The airline has also minimized the bulk uplift of 200ml water bottles on all flights, only serving them on pre-set meal trays.

Additionally, Air India has introduced a water pour service from 1-litre water bottles and has replaced plastic zip-lock bags for cutlery with paper packaging.

ALSO READ | Air India pilot lets in female friend inside cockpit; DGCA conducts probe after cabin crew complaint

The team has replaced plastic straws with paper straws and plastic stirrers with wooden stirrers. Furthermore, Air India has introduced reusable linen bags on board and 100 percent compostable waste bags.

The airline is also planning to introduce paper cutlery for economy class guests soon.

In addition, Air India recently announced the implementation of TaxiBot operations for the A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi and Bengaluru airports.

This move aims to save up to 15,000 tonnes of jet fuel over three years, and for this, Air India signed an agreement with KSU Aviation.

ALSO READ | Why Air India's pilots are unhappy with new employment terms

A TaxiBot is a semi-robotic equipment that acts as an extension of an aircraft's nose landing gear.

It tows aircraft from the airport terminal gate to the taxi-out point and similarly from the terminal gate taxi-in phase without utilizing the aircraft's engines.