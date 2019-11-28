Aviation
Air India shutdown to have serious impact on economy, says CAPA
Updated : November 28, 2019 05:17 PM IST
CAPA also said that a privatised Air India will be able to become a world-class and structurally viable airline in a period of 3-5 years.
The union government has decided to make a second attempt at Air India divestment and has approved a plan to completely exit the airline this time.
The government is also brainstorming to reduce the debt burden on the airline as much as possible in order to lure a large number of buyers.
