#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Air India shutdown to have serious impact on economy, says CAPA

Updated : November 28, 2019 05:17 PM IST

CAPA also said that a privatised Air India will be able to become a world-class and structurally viable airline in a period of 3-5 years.
The union government has decided to make a second attempt at Air India divestment and has approved a plan to completely exit the airline this time.
The government is also brainstorming to reduce the debt burden on the airline as much as possible in order to lure a large number of buyers.
Air India shutdown to have serious impact on economy, says CAPA
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV