Aviation

Air India shutdown to have serious impact on economy, says CAPA

Updated : November 28, 2019 05:17 PM IST

CAPA also said that a privatised Air India will be able to become a world-class and structurally viable airline in a period of 3-5 years.

The union government has decided to make a second attempt at Air India divestment and has approved a plan to completely exit the airline this time.