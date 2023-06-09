Air India San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical issues

The airline said that affected guests have been provided with two options: they can either choose an alternative flight or opt for a full refund for the cancelled flight.
In another setback for Tata Group's Air India, flight AI180 scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Mumbai on Friday, June 8, had to be cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue. This comes just days after an Air India flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Russia due to engine trouble.
The cancellation of flight AI180 left numerous passengers inconvenienced. However, the airline said that affected guests have been provided with two options: they can either choose an alternative flight or opt for a full refund for the cancelled flight.
Additionally, the airline has committed to reimburse all expenses incurred by passengers towards hotel accommodations and transportation until they are able to take another flight.
Just a few days ago, an Air India Boeing 777 aircraft traveling from New Delhi to San Francisco was forced to make an emergency landing at Magadan Airport in Russia due to a technical glitch. The 216 passengers and 16 crew members on board were then accommodated in makeshift arrangements in the remote Russian town.
After a wait of nearly 39 hours, an alternate aircraft was arranged to transport the stranded passengers from Magadan to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on June 8. The aircraft finally arrived at SFO at 12:37 pm IST, bringing relief to the passengers who had faced significant disruptions to their travel plans.
The airline has announced that it will provide a full refund to the passengers of the Delhi-San Francisco flight, along with travel vouchers for future journeys as a gesture of goodwill.
